SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Polls have been open for the 2018 midterm elections for five hours statewide and since they opened, voters have been flowing in to cast their ballots.
There are more registered voters this year than the presidential election in 2016. which means there are plenty of people casting ballots today and there has been a steady stream of people at the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield - one of the city's polling locations.
Voters are deciding on a number of candidates and key issues like the three ballot questions.
Each person we spoke with said that the process has gone smoothly and Springfield Police confirm there have been no reports of suspicious activity at any of their polling locations.
Election officials in Springfield told Western Mass News that turnout has been great so far, a steady stream of people.
Though one thing missing among the voters at the Boys and Girls Club is younger voters. We've only seen a handful of them.
Voters we caught up with said it's not about when you come today, it's just about casting about your ballot.
"You got to vote. Otherwise, you're not helping the country, ya know, doing the right thing. You have to vote," said Joe Vecchiarelli.
Polls close at 8.
