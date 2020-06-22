CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The second step of Massachusetts’ Phase 2 reopening plan began Monday.
For the first time since the pandemic began, people are able to eat inside restaurants, try clothing on in a store, and receive close-contact services.
Businesses must take special precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, many said they’re ready for the new normal to begin, even if means social distancing.
“We do have a lot of, quite a few regulars, yes,” said Mike Lipinsky with Lucky Strike restaurant in Chicopee.
For those who used to be familiar faces before COVID-19, Lipinsky is doing what he can to make sure Lucky Strike can offer indoor dining this week.
“We’re kind of limited capacity, but we’re doing the best we can we want to make sure people feel safe,” Lipinsky said.
The Chicopee diner has a one-way traffic flow with every other table closed off. The tables that are open are also missing the staples.
“We’re doing single service items like ketchup, salt, pepper, stuff like that. We’re just trying to prevent any contamination of any sorts,” Lipinsky
Vincent Jackson said restaurant dining is a way of life for him that may change, but will never go away.
“Just a force of habit you know? Trying to get our habits back, trying to get back to the word. Normal is ridiculous, it’ll never be normal,” Jackson said.
Tony Calabrese, owner of Calabrese Market and Deli, added, “Due to our limited square footage, we get so many people in here at the same time for takeout, I don’t wanna make the people sitting down nervous.”
In West Springfield, Calabrese said his market and deli will wait until an expansion of their businesses in September to accept indoor dining again.
There is no uniform capacity limit for restaurants in Phase 2, Step 2 - other than spacing out tables.
Dressing rooms are also able to open in retails stores and offices can resume with 50 percent capacity.
Nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapists can also open again, but with single use tools or diligent cleaning of them between customers.
Those are services that customers have missed, almost as much as the service providers.
“There’s a lot of chitchat in here and conversation back-and-forth and you become family with your customers," Calabrese said.
Patrons are preparing for small changes - like no ketchup bottles - that are designed to keep them healthy.
“I don’t use ketchup. I don’t use salt. I’ll use pepper, but I don’t use salt and I don’t use ketchup, so it doesn’t bother me," Jackson said.
