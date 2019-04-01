SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two big A-list comedians are coming to Springfield in September with their new comedy 'Now You See, Soon You Won't.'
Sure to be an unforgettable experience, Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to hit the Symphony Hall stage on September 12.
What can you expect? MGM Springfield said new material and musical sketches, as well as the two living legends sharing some of their most memorable experiences working in the limelight.
The show will take place at 8 p.m. September 12th at Symphony Hall.
You may be wondering: when do tickets go on-sale?
According to MGM, if you're an M Life Rewards member, you can get pre-access to purchasing tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 until 10 a.m. Friday, April 5.
After that, tickets go on-sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on April 5.
