SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A trial date has been officially set in the case of Stewart Weldon.
The Springfield man is accused of killing three women in the city in 2018 and he appeared in the courtroom Wednesday in person, for the first time since pandemic restrictions were lifted.
The judge Wednesday focusing on Weldon’s mental health before setting a trial date for this case which first garnered national attention 3 years ago.
Stewart Weldon will see his day in court October 12th. The judge in Hamden superior court making this determination Tuesday.
In 2018, the remains of three women were found on Weldon’s property on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
Weldon was silent in court as his past and current mental health was discussed. The court saying, they need to know whether his mental health will bear on his ability to proceed with trial.
So far, the Springfield man has had a psychological evaluation by the Commonwealth, and by mental health professionals hired by his defense attorney.
However, his defense attorney's evaluation was not a specific test of Weldon’s competency.
The judge expressed concern about Weldon going to trial without a competency test from the defense saying, “the outcome of the trial is therefore in question.”
The judge ordered that test from the court.
The Commonwealth also agreed to split some of the lesser charges Weldon is facing out of 52 charges in all.
The Commonwealth's attorney, Max Bennett, still believes there will only be one trial.
“I think there's going to be one trial here and anything that doesn't get tried in that case will resolved one way or the other,” said Bennett.
The last pretrial hearing has been set for September 10th when both sides must present their witness lists and make sure those people are available for an October 12th trial.
