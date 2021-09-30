SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Breaking news out of downtown Springfield; Stewart Weldon was just formally sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to murdering three women in 2018, their bodies found in and around the Springfield home where he lived at the time.
Western Mass News was in court for the sentencing today.
The families of the 3 victims found murdered and other living victims of Stewart Weldon had the opportunity to speak out during the sentencing.
All of this as the judge in the case formally sentenced Weldon to 3 consecutive life sentences for the murders.
This is a lengthy and complex case dating back to 2018.
Weldon pleaded guilty to charges just this past Tuesday - including Murder, Kidnapping and Rape.
It was an emotional scene here at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse - families of the victims - who Western Mass News is not identifying because they are victims of sexual assault - providing their Victim Impact Statements.
Here are some excerpts of what they said in court today:
"In her cruelly shortened abbreviated life she made her part of the world happier for everyone around her. Her death has taken half of my heart and soul.“
“They say time heals all wounds but your Honor I don’t feel like think that this is a wound that will ever heal. I miss my mom.“
Other family members sharing the relief that Weldon is off the streets and justice is served.
“For the sake of the other women this reign of terror has finally come to an end.“
We asked Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni about where Weldon will serve his sentences. He said it’s more than likely it will be here in the state of Massachusetts.
Coming up on ABC40 at 6, hear from families of the victims and DA Gulluni as this monumental case comes to a close.
