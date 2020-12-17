WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Work is underway right now in Washington to reach an agreement on a new stimulus package that would include more checks for Americans and extended unemployment benefits.
“I lost my job due to the pandemic,” Springfield resident Felicia Martinez said.
Martinez is one of many who is jobless due to the coronavirus pandemic. She lost her job as a server in Florida and moved back home. Now she is one of many who could use a stimulus check.
“Having another stimulus check would be nice,” Martinez said.
Martinez said the $1,200 stimulus check in the Cares Act helped her out a lot.
“I mean it would help me out with bills,” Martinez explained. “I'm behind on a couple of bills. It would help. I won’t be worried as much about how I’m going to get money.”
Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Congressman Richard Neal told Western Mass News finalizing a new COVID relief package is falling into place.
“As of this morning, when I weighed in just a little after 8:30 a.m., it looked as though the package was coming together. Secretary Mnuchin has urged apparently, that he would like the next round of checks to go out before Christmas. Whether or not that could be done within a week, I’m not sure,” Neal said.
Included in the latest package under discussion, $600 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, 10 weeks of extended unemployment benefits, and billions of dollars in small business assistance.
With negotiations going on, many in Congress plan to stay until a deal is done.
“I think it has to get done by the end of the week,” Neal explained. “I can’t imagine that Congress would adjourn without doing something about unemployment insurance, for example, that expires on December 26."
This latest relief may not be the end of it. President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday, this package is a downpayment, with potentially more in the future.
“We’ll have an opportunity to see whether or not economic recovery is underway as the vaccine begins to take its place,” Neal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.