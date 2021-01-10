SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some people across the Bay State have already received their $600 stimulus payment, but others are still anxiously waiting. Western Mass News caught up with a local economic expert to discuss when those who qualify can expect the money.
Western Mass News spoke with several people Sunday night, some who have already spent their stimulus money and others who are wondering if it'll ever come.
A local economic expert told us beginning on Monday, January 10 the public will have a clearer picture.
"I was one of the first batches that were sent on out," said Chicopee resident Eric Richardson.
Richardson told Western Mass News he received his $600 stimulus check on New Year's Eve, but others across the state are searching for answers, wondering when their money will hit their banks.
Viewers have been calling Western Mass News for help, asking what steps they can take if they're still waiting on their money.
Local economic expert Karl Patrick said beginning Monday you can track your payment status online.
"You can see the information about what the IRS has, whether it’s your home address or direct deposit information," he explained.
Petrick said if your payment doesn't come by Friday...
"When you file your taxes, and even if you don’t file your taxes, you can claim it as a tax rebate and your 2020 tax return," he added.
He also said he thinks a $2,000 stimulus payment could be right around the corner.
"I am feeling very sure that there’s going to be more stimulus packages out this coming year [due to] the December job reports. It’s still really needed," he said.
Richardson told us that money is much needed.
"For everything going on right now, there’s a lot of businesses that are closing, and you have individuals that may not have much money. The $2,000 would help them go along way and put it right back into the community," he noted.
For more information on how to track the stimulus payment status, you can click here.
