AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s that time of the year when stink bugs are trying to escape the cold.
It’s a pest that frequently seems to find its way into our homes year after year.
“They do give off an odor that’s pretty offensive,” said Bob Russell, entomologist at American Pest Solutions.
The notorious stink bug is a pesky insect that makes its presence known around mid-October.
“You really have a cold snap in the middle of October that brings 30 degrees overnight and 40 degree days and then you’ll have a 70 degree day. That’s when you see that big migration,” Russell explained.
Although harmless, they are a nuisance no one wants getting in their homes.
“Now that all the crops are gone, all the fields are bare, all the things have been harvested…they don’t have a lot to do, so now, they look to winter over in a warmer structure,” Russell added.
According to Russell, this year’s weather has played a key role in the stink bug population.
“This year, due to the lack of moisture in the environment and the dryness, such a low amount of rain…some of these pests haven’t developed to their biggest populations this year, so I think you might see a little less of this guy migrating into structures because there’s just not the numbers this year that we’ve had in years past,” Russell noted.
He told Western Mass News that the good news is with a smaller population comes less of a chance of an infestation, but that doesn't mean it’s impossible.
If your home does become a hot spot for stink bugs, his advice is to call the experts.
“They will have the proper insecticide and the proper way to apply them…If you just put it on surfaces, it’s not gonna last that long. You need to get into the cracks and crevices and the areas where it can be sheltered from the elements and where insects are going to cruise into those areas and get a confined exposure to them,” Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.