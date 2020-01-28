AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you come across any stink bugs in your home lately? Perhaps by your bed, or even on the wall?
Many of us have seen those little guys hiding in the most random places of our homes and, while their name is pretty self-explanatory, everyone has their own way of dealing with them.
"What I do with stinkbugs is I kind of hold them in my hand and basically try to put them outside if I can or somewhere where they won't get smushed," said Pamela Sloen.
Entomologist Natasha Wright of Braman Termite and Pest Elimination of Agawam told Western Mass News these bugs love to make an appearance when it's warmer outside.
"Let's say you heat the building or it's very warm outside, these voids become warm enough and they accidentally think it's spring and they start wandering their way out because they think it's time to come out of hibernation," Wright explained.
While many are confused as to why they are seeing these bugs this early in the year, First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown told us it makes sense considering this winter season has been unusually warmer than what we've experienced before.
"January will go down as one of the mildest Januarys we've had on record," Brown noted.
Despite the warmer temperatures fooling these critters, these bugs will continue to come out, especially as temperatures continue to rise.
"For the next seven to 10 days, which actually it takes us into the beginning of February, it looks like temperatures are expected to be at or above normal," Brown added.
If you find these little guys camping out in places, we're told you shouldn't be surprised.
"They're attracted to UV light, so they use the sun normally to navigate, so when they see the UV light they think they're headed towards the sun," Wright noted.
While everyone typically wants to rid these stinkbugs from their homes, Wright told us there are a couple ways you can go about it.
"If you want to grab them with a paper towel, that's fine, you flush them down the toilet, if you're quick enough about it, you're not going to notice the smell. You can also vacuum them up, but they may or may not make your vacuum smell like stink bug," Wright said.
The silver lining to all it is that if we experience a cold snap, we may see fewer of these bugs in the spring as they become weaker with temperature fluctuations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.