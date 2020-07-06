GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Stockbridge man was arrested after a vandalism at the Police Department, police said.
On June 3, police found anti-police graffiti had written on the sign in front of their station as well the front windows of the with a sharpie. The graffiti included Black Lives Matter, swastikas and obscene words about police, according to a statement from the department.
During an investigation, police identified the individual responsible.
A newspaper delivery person informed police that he witnessed a person vandalizing a road
sign and had written down the vehicle plate number, police said. The vehicle was described as a white Toyota Prius operated by a male.
Officers went to the operator’s home and determined who had the car that morning, police said, and they interviewed him and placed him under arrest.
Donovan Lally, 21, of Stockbridge was charged with two counts of vandalism of property. Police also obtained a search warrant for the Prius.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.