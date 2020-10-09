HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eversource crews are still on as they continue to repair power lines that are still down on Stockbridge Street after Wednesday's storm.
The Hadley Police Department confirmed that they received numerous reports of motorists driving across cones, barricades, on lawns, and even downed wires.
Officials want the public to be aware that driving over any downed wires is extremely dangerous, and that doing so could also damage the powerlines.
They also said Eversource has been made aware of the situation and are now making more repairs.
