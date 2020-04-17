SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is good news out of Wall Street today as stocks jumped higher at the opening bell as investors rallied behind the idea of reopening the economy.
The gains come after President Trump announced his guidelines to begin reopening the country in phases, giving many investors hope.
“It’s certainly good news,” said Karl Petrick, economics professor at Western New England University.
Some optimism emerged on Wall Street Friday as stocks jumped higher after federal guidelines were established to begin reopening the country.
“There’s been a slew of bad news, which really got overcome this week by good news,” Petrick added.
Petrick told Western Mass News over Facetime that President Trump’s announcement on Thursday caused a boost in certain industries.
“You’re starting to see some action with the hospitality industry, airlines, and things like that that were very badly affected are now looking like good buys to enough people. That’s also pulling the stock market up,” Petrick noted.
Petrick said Boeing announced they will be bringing back 27,000 employees to work caused their shares to rise 11 percent Friday morning.
However, Petrick said there are additional factors that played a role in the rising stocks.
“Some promising news regarding a treatment, not a vaccine, a treatment, which apparently is a very early trial and had some good indications and then news about the treatment as a vaccine,” Petrick explaimed.
He said markets have been reacting on the good news, unlike when the markets reacted when investors first realized the severity of the pandemic.
“People got very spooked. People moved to very defensive positions, which broadly means get out of stocks, buy bonds, and just the selling trigger that big slide…just optimism in the market right now also drive stocks, even when there is no good news, so I think it’s a combination of both right now, which is why it’s trending upward,” Petrick noted.
However, what effect does this have on the economy? He said sometimes, the stock market leads the way for the economy.
“If companies are feeling more optimistic, certainly when they can start rehiring workers and that’s good news…Your personal trials will not totally end, but it’s looking better,” Petrick added.
Petrick said although the stock market has been trending up since the end of March, still be prepared to see some big swings day-to-day, but not as severe as when the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.