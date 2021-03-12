SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s a happy ending for a family in Springfield, as they breathe a sigh of relief after their stolen puppy was returned Friday afternoon.
Irka Guzman told Western Mass News that her mother's five-month-old pit bull ‘Taina’ was taken right out of her front lawn in broad daylight Thursday morning.
In security camera video, you can see a blue car go by and a man reaching over the fence, picking up the dog, and walking away.
Pam Peebles from the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center explained there is a shortage of dogs in New England right now, so they’re very valuable, and unfortunately, pit bulls are at an elevated risk.
“There’s more of an illicit market for, their puppies can go for a higher value, so there's a real cash value to them,” Peebles explained.
Peebles added that it's important to make sure your dog is microchipped and that the information is up to date. She also said pet owners should keep their dogs on a leash, even in a fenced in yard, or at least keeping a watchful eye over them because these types of crimes can happen in the blink of an eye.
