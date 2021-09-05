SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Stone Soul Festival wrapped up Sunday. The event began back in 1989 as a community reunion picnic and has evolved into New England's largest African American festival.
This year's three-day-long event took place at Blunt Park, including a Stone Soul parade and the famous "Stone Soul Picnic," with food free of charge to seniors and children. Western Mass News caught up with some of the event-goers making the best of the day despite the rain.
"Over the last 33 years, we have experienced rain like we did, today we have experience heat, we have experienced days with a beautiful breeze, we have experienced everything that September can bring to us but we're still here, giving God our praise," said Patricia Reynolds from Praise in the Park.
