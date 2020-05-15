WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are reporting a large transformer on fire in the area of Stony Hill Road and Springfield Street. 

The report was released late Friday evening as impassable. 

The Wilbraham Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that Eversource is on the way to resolve the issue. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the streets are cleared. 

