WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are reporting a large transformer on fire in the area of Stony Hill Road and Springfield Street.
The report was released late Friday evening as impassable.
The Wilbraham Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that Eversource is on the way to resolve the issue.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the streets are cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.