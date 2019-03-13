Since February 23rd, some 31,000 Stop and Shop Union employees in Southern New England have been working without a contract.
This is at stores in Connecticut, Rhode Island and here in Massachusetts.
The Union these employees are a part of is called United Food and Commercial Workers of UFCW.
Western Mass News spoke with a local chapter threatening to strike and they tell as that this all boils down to pay benefits.
This includes stagnant or unfair wage and compensation, also more in health insurance costs.
Stop and Shop admits that health care costs have risen but says only minimally.
And counter the Union by saying they offer coverage plans below the national average and are proposing pay increases for full-time workers and competitive wages for part-time workers.
Both also receiving pension benefits.
Today these contract talks will continue.
If nothing is agreed to and these negotiations carry on then the workers will go on strike.
