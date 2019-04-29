SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stop and Shop workers have been back to work for one week now after the company and its unionized employees reached a tentative agreement following an 11 day strike.
The agreement will affect more than 31,000 represents in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island and is expected to be voted on officially this week.
The customers we spoke with on Monday said they are happy to have the grocery store back open and running smoothly.
The hustle and bustle is back at Stop and Shop stores across western Massachusetts after workers went on a 11 day strike, asking for better benefits, pension plans, and a pay increase.
"It was very difficult because I wanted to stay respecting the picket line and the workers as well, but you do miss shopping at where you always shopping at, but I’m happy they’re back open," said Kristen Nelson.
After 11 days of limited business, stores are focusing on restocking shelves and serving customers.
"Everyone seems like they almost didn't skip a beat. Everything is back to normal. I haven't heard yay or nay. It seems like everything is already in the past," said Melissa Radner.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Stop and Shop said: "Our associates' top priority continues to be restocking our stores, so we can take great care of our customers and provide them with the service and selection they deserve. We deeply appreciate our customers' patience and understanding during this time and have enjoyed welcoming our customers back over the last week."
"I used the self-checkout and the woman who was on today to help was the scanning was great. I probably bothered her five or six times and she had a smile on her face the whole entire time," Radner added.
Nelson said, "It's great. It looks clean. It's back open to normal. It seems a little bit more quiet. I hope everyone comes back to participate in shopping."
UFCW Local 1459 is scheduled to vote on the new contract on Wednesday in Chicopee. Unions in Connecticut voted to ratify the contract last week. Rhode Island union members are casting their votes today.
