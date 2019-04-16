SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked day six of the Stop and Stop strike and still no deal.
Both sides told us that talks continue.
In the meantime, a Stop and Shop spokesperson said that the company is working with local non-profits to prevent food from going to waste.
So many people asking, wondering: as the strike continues, what's happening to all that food inside all those stores?
We found out today that it is not going to waste.
With some stores still closed and many shoppers refusing to cross picket lines at others, Stop and Shop said that it's donating what it can.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Stop and Shop said: "Since our store associates went on strike last week, we have been working with the Western Massachusetts Food Bank, as well as local food pantries, to donate as much food as possible to our neighbors in need."
One of the recipients is the emergency food pantry at the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Center in Springfield. Today, they received literally tons of meat. and all types of baked goods.
Program coordinator Andrea Allen-Glenn said they already receive regular donations from Stop and Shop, but all this was unexpected.
"I received a call yesterday evening and they wanted to know if we could go to some additional stores to pick-up some things because of the strike and their stock was piling up," Allen-Glenn said.
The center jumped at the opportunity and headed to the Stop and Shop on Liberty Street in Springfield, getting some unexpected help loading up.
"Some of the strikers came and helped us load up and everything and that was real thoughtful," Allen-Glenn added.
MLK Family Services president and CEO Ronn Johnson said that the center provides groceries for some 500 people every Thursday.
"This is exceptional. Because of the strike that is going on, of course the store is not moving the product forward as quick as it normally would, so that stuff need not go bad," Johnson explained.
With the Easter holiday approaching, the timing, Johnson said, could not have been better.
"It works out really great that this is Easter weekend. So many times, families that are feeling a bit unfortunate will now have something extra they'll be able to share during the holiday," Johnson noted.
As Allen-Glenn freezes the last of today's donation, she said she's blessed to be invited back to Stop and Shop tomorrow for more.
Stop and Shop told Western Mass News that they are donating to many different local food banks as negotiations continue and that they are committed to resolving labor negotiations as quickly as possible.
Those striking employees asking for, among other things, better pay and health benefits.
