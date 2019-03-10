CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local union representing Stop and Shop employees has decided whether or not to strike if they fail to agree on a new contract with the company.
The most recent contract between the union and Stop and Shop expired on February 23, and now several employees are frustrated and say a new, fair contract need to come soon or employees will take action.
Members of the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union met Sunday morning at the Knights of Columbus in Chicopee.
They voted and decided, if a new contract is not agreed upon soon, employees will be going on strike.
Employees tell Western Mass News that the company is not giving them a fair wage and benefits package, and that they will have to pay more for health insurance.
The union members say, while it's affecting livelihoods of employees, it's also affecting the customer service at all the stores.
Tyrone Housey, president of the UFCW 1459 Union, says they won't be backing down.
"We're hoping that," Housey tells us. "The company hears us loud and clear that no take backs, no reductions. This is a company that's doing well. I've dealt with companies that are in more financial pent that didn't ask for these types of cuts. It's unheard of."
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Stop and Shop says:
"In the event a work stoppage does occur, however, we have plans in place to keep our stores open, which include the deployment of Stop & Shop corporate personnel as well as temporary replacement workers."
We're told the union will now return to the bargaining table to meet with the company on Wednesday and Thursday.
