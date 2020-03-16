QUINCY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Stop and Shop is making more changes to their store hours amid coronavirus concerns.
In a statement issued Monday, the Massachusetts-based supermarket chain said that starting Thursday, all stores will open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. solely for those shoppers who are age 60 and older.
The move is in an effort to allow those customers to shop while also practicing social distancing by having a less crowded store.
"Now, more than ever, it’s important we come together as a community to support each other during challenging times. Part of that is showing compassion and care for some of our neighbors who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. According to the CDC, that is members of the population who are age 60 and older," the company explained.
Those shoppers will be able to use a designated entrance at their nearby store and, while IDs won't be requested, Stop and Shop is asking the public to "please respect the purpose of this early opening - and do the right thing for your neighbors."
The company does reserve the right to ask customers to leave it they are not part of this age group.
Stop and Shop previously announced that they were adjusting their store hours to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. so that employees could spend more time unloading deliveries, stocking shelves, sanitizing and cleaning, and taking some time to rest.
Good idea.
