(WGGB/WSHM) -- Stop and Shop is preparing its pharmacy team to administer coronavirus vaccines to local residents.
Mark Butera, the pharmacy manager at Stop and Shop in Westfield, explained that customers will sign-up for an appointment on a computer or through a mobile app.
He said that teams are very eager to help vaccinate western Massachusetts residents and they want to make the process as safe and easy as possible.
"Stop and Shop's been working diligently to minimize that, to make it easy for folks to sign-in, to have a specific time, to me...so no one has to camp out in front of the store or whatnot, and make it organized and easy for everybody, easy for us, easy for them, and make it an enjoyable experience," Butera noted.
Butera said Stop and Shop will let the public know when they get more information on when they'll receive vaccine doses. He also said Stop and Shop is still administering shingles, flu, and pneumonia vaccines on regular basis.
