NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday is day nine of the Stop and Shop strike. The tense contract negotiations come as many prepare for Easter and Passover.
The parking lot at the Stop and Shop in Northampton is sparse - much more empty than you would expect just before a holiday weekend.
However, local shoppers said it's all in support of their neighbors.
Last night, union leaders posted a video on their Facebook page saying that while negotiations had moved forward in terms of health insurance, they had hit a roadblock with savings and benefits.
The video did not give any specific numbers. We tried to ask the striking employees about specifics with the negotiations, but they refused an on-camera interview.
In the meantime, Stop and Shop told Western Mass News that "negotiations are continuing today with the five UFCW local unions. Our primary goal remains to get our associates back to work with a contract that has pay increases for all associates, continued health benefits for eligible associates and increased pension contributions.”
Shoppers out on Friday said that they stand behind their neighbors and are doing their holiday shopping at other stores.
"It's not, it's not that I'm showing its side or anything. It's that I have compassion because I've known these people for...I shopped here for decades," said Linda Warreiner.
Adele Barkowski added, "Going to the other grocery store has been challenging, let's put it that way. [How come?] Crowded, that's it."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
