SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's day two of the Stop and Shop strike that spans three states, including in Massachusetts.
It appears the walkout over stalled contract talks that started Thursday at 1 p.m. shows no immediate signs of ending.
The strike is still going strong. It spans hundreds of stores, involves thousands of employees, and it looks different at every store.
Unionized employees are walking the picket line calling for support after contract negotiations with corporate hit a standstill.
Right now, if you go to a Stop and Shop, some stores are open, while others are not. The list is changing constantly.
The hours are limited, only operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and none of the gas stations are operational at this time.
Stop and Shop told Western Mass News that they are trying to make the impact on their customers as minimal as possible. They brought in temporary workers and have corporate employees working in the stores.
One customer in Springfield shared her thoughts when she tried to enter the store Friday morning.
"Very bad, horrible. They were yelling at me, calling me names. It was horrible and I was just trying to get some groceries," said Amanda Orlandi.
Not everyone agrees though. Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman joined employees at the picket line Friday afternoon and said it's been very civil.
"I think the employees are doing a great job educating people about why they are here. They understand there are elderly people, this is the only store they can get to, and this is the only source that they have, but what has really impressed me is how many people who have turned around and said we will go elsewhere until you get what you deserve."
