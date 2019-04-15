SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stop and Shop workers are on strike for the fifth day as union representatives and the company continue talks to strike a deal.
The two sides met over the weekend to discuss new contracts for the 31,000 workers in stores across southern New England.
As of now, they have not come to any sort of agreement.
Employees at nearly 240 stores walked off the job on Thursday, protesting what they said are unfair wages and high insurance premiums.
Stop and Shop said they want to focus on taking care of their customers. A spokesperson for the company told Western Mass News that all stores in western Massachusetts are open, but on limited hours.
