SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over thirty-one thousand union employees at southern New England Stop and Shop are on strike.
Both sides failing to reach agreement on a new contract, which expired back in February.
The moment employees got word from their union representatives about the failed negotiations, they were walking out.
They tell us they wrapped up their final customers, put away some things, walked out, and kicked off the beginning of the strike.
Customers announced that the employees left them quite literally with nobody in the store to check them out.
These customers were forced to use robots, self check out machines, which are only one of the major concerns that the union has addressed.
Some customers tell Western Mass News this strike ruined their day while others stand with the workers.
Jamari Perez is only one of the many customers that were affected by the strike.
“I'm a little upset that I couldn't shop because of the strike but I strike with them. They don't get paid enough," Perez said.
Stop and Shop has announced before the strike that they were prepared for one, with corporate personnel and temporary workers brought in.
The strike appears to have caught them off guard however as some stores were forced to close until contingency plans were put in place to reopen the stores.
Many stores even had signs outside saying they were open, but with limited services.
Outside the stores, the impact is being felt too. Customers who use the Peapod delivery service have reported issues with getting their order.
When asked on twitter if orders would be canceled again today, Peapod responded without a definitive answer.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
