SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Picket lines remain up outside Stop and Shop stores for a second day after failed attempts at contract negotiations.
Today, however, the impact of a major retailer in western Massachusetts on strike is expanding to outside businesses.
With any strike, there are trickle down effects. In western Massachusetts, some businesses are being helped and others hurt by the strike.
The walkout by union workers at Stop and Shop just over 24 hours earlier has had an immediate impact on other businesses in each community.
A spokesperson for Big Y told Western Mass News that they do not comment on union matters, but they did get an unanticipated influx of customers. They have had to bring in additional staff.
Big Y said that they are treating this like a snowstorm, ordering extra supplies, and more employees and they are just going to ride it out.
Another business in western Massachusetts took a slight hit yesterday.
Liquors 44 has five stores in the area, four of them are in plazas with Stop and Shop locations. People called the stores to ask if they were connected to the strike.
Western Mass News spoke with the owner of Liquors 44, who said in a statement, "We want people to know, we are still open. Liquors 44 is locally owned by John Biela, and myself. We have no affiliation with Stop and Shop other than four of our five stores are located in their plazas."
Over 200 stores in three states are impacted by this strike. Union members said that they will be outside of the stores fighting for fair wages until an agreement is made.
"Certainly, there is an impact and that is why the company should come to the table and bargain in good faith," said Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman.
In the meantime, Stop and Shop leaders have now posted their new terms, promising pay raises for employees and insurance premiums well below the national average.
Stop and Shop also told Western Mass News that they are ready to come to the table to negotiate.
