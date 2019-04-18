HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are on day eight of the Stop and Shop strike, which has impacted customers.
While competitors of the grocery chain are seeing an uptick in business, the big stores aren't the only ones benefiting.
Spree and Challenger are among six other brown Swiss cows at the Mill Valley Milk Company, producing hundreds of pounds of milk a day that's distributed to Stop and Shop's direct competitors.
"We're in Whole Foods, we're in Big Ys." said Bruce Jenks, owner of Mill Valley Milk Company and Maple Valley Creamery.
Jenks told Western Mass News not only are those competitors in demand for more of his product. but his customers at the store are too.
"The store has seen an increase in traffic by about 16 or 17 percent. They're getting their bread, their ice cream, their ground meat, their cheeses...picking up items they may not be getting at Stop and Shop because they're unwilling to cross the picket line," Jenks noted.
That puts Jenks in a tough place because, as he said, nobody understands paying bills like a dairy farmer.
"We're not taking joy in that. These are families, friends, people out of work. [Neighbors] Yeah, they live in town, they support the store," Jenks added.
Not far up the road, there's another supplier to Stop and Shop's competitors, the Mapleline Farm, which Jessica Dizek operates.
"Jersey's generally produce between 50 and 60 pounds of milk a day," Dizek said.
Dizek's jersey cows produce less than the brown Swiss, but their milk is high in demand, especially around holidays.
"A rich, creamy, high quality product. [Almost better for cooking] Absolutely," Dizek added.
That is part of the reason sales are high right now, but Dizek also said their food store clients are asking for more.
"An increase in our sales, other local grocers," Dizek said.
Both farms are benefactors of a situation neither wants, hoping it all comes to an end soon.
