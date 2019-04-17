(WGGB/WSHM) -- Stop and Shop workers have entered day 7 of their on-going strike against the company and talks to end the picket are at a standstill.
Over 30,000 unionized workers across southern New England walked off the job last Thursday.
They said that they are fighting to get a better pay and health benefits.
Stop and Shop told Western Mass News that they're committed to resolving labor negotiations as quickly as possible.
A federal mediator has been working with both sides to try to end the walkout.
Union representatives announced late Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a rally in support of the workers Thursday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Biden will be joined by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and union officials.
Meantime, Stop and Shop says most stores will remain open for 12 hours, seven days a week. However some parts of the store will not be open including the bakery, customer service, deli, seafood counters, and gas stations.
