QUINCY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stop and Shop reports that their pharmacies will be among the first in the country to administer future COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved and available.
The Massachusetts-based grocer said Monday that they have partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help maximize access to the vaccine and, once ready, it will be available at Stop and Shop's over 250 pharmacy locations.
“We’re proud to do our part in the fight against COVID-19 by joining this critical effort led by HHS - and by making the vaccines accessible for our customers as soon as safe and effective options become available...This move to become an early provider is part of our commitment to be a trusted health resource within our communities," said Stop and Shop Director of Pharmacy Katie Thornell in a statement.
Stop and Shop said that the future COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to customers at no cost.
