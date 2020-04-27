QUINCY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Leaders with one of the region's supermarket and a union representing store employees are asking officials to deem store employees as 'emergency personnel' or 'extended first responders."
In a joint statement issued Monday, Stop and Shop President Gordon Reid and UFCW International President Marc Perron said that they are asking for the temporary designation to "help ensure our states' essential grocery workers have priority access to testing, emergency childcare, and other protections to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy."
Reid and Perron added, “For the sake of workers, their families, and our nation’s food supply, this action will provide grocery workers with the vital protections they deserve.”
Stop and Shop and the union also announced Monday that a 10 percent pay increase for store employees has been extended until May 30.
