SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local union workers and Stop and Shop have reached a tentative contract agreement.
That means 31,000 employees across southern New England are headed back to work Monday.
The strike lasted about 11 days, but today, Stop and Shop associates returned to work around 8 a.m.
During the strike, the shelves were full, but there were very few customers as loyal shoppers stayed clear of Stop and Shop while the employees were on-strike.
Many local Stop and Shops also donated to non-profits, such as the Food Bank of Western Mass and other food pantries to make sure the food was not going to waste.
Today, Stop and Shop employees will be restocking stores, so they can return to taking care of customers and communities.
On Sunday night, Stop and Shop said they reached a tentative agreement with union workers.
Stop and Shop spokesperson Jennifer Brogan said the three-year agreement includes increased pay for all associates, continued health coverage, and ongoing pension benefits for eligible associates.
The company said the top priority will be restocking stores.
In a statement, the UFCW said, “We are incredibly grateful to our customers and everyone who proudly stood together with us every day for a contract that invests in the communities we serve, and makes Stop and Shop a better place to work and a better place to shop.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
