SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are hearing from a Stop and Shop employee on how the strike is affecting her and her family.
Today is now day two of that strike, and employees continue to spend their days outside on a picket line asking customers not to shop there.
While they're striking, they're also not getting paid.
Michelle Pellerin of East Longmeadow and her husband, combined, have worked for Stop and Shop for close to four decades.
In all that time, she says that they have come close, but never went on strike.
"Nobody thought," Pellerin tells us. "It would actually come to this, but this is the outcome. We're just hoping it's not going to last very long."
The Pellerins have a son.
She's worried about the income they're now losing.
"We're not asking for anything extra," stated Pellerin. "We're asking to not lose what we already have."
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union represents the 31,000 Stop and Shop employees.
They are asking the company for better health benefits and vacation pay.
"We're not being greedy," continued Pellerin. "We're not trying to stop anybody from anything. We're just trying to stand for what we deserve."
In a statement to Western Mass News, Mark McGowan, president of Stop and Shop, says:
"We all want to focus again on doing what we do best - taking care of our customers. Our associates and the communities we serve deserve nothing less."
In the meantime, employees say they're just hoping this will all be resolved quickly.
"We're trying to stay positive, because," adds Pellerin. "We're just hopeful that there's going to be a good outcome fairly soon. We're just trying to stay positive and make the best of what's not a fun situation."
