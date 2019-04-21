SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stop & Shop employees have stuck together at the picket line for the 11th day straight.
One of those union members, Dylan Carvalho tells Western Mass News that the community has been showing their support.
Dylan Carvalho, who has worked as an employee of Stop & Shop for 11 years has felt a connection to his fellow coworkers after many days on strike.
"After the second and third day when we realized this is going to go on for a little while the support from this community. I'm from Chicopee but from Holyoke, it has been outstanding," Carvalho explained.
31,000 Stop & Shop employees have been working without pay.
The united food and commercial workers union members are fighting for what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay.
"I even had a woman come by with Big Y gift cards $10 each cause she knows we have bills to pay, we have groceries to buy, and it nearly brought a tear to my eye honestly because it is outstanding the support that we have gotten," Carvalho said.
With a sign in hand customer, Chrisy Martinex, who lives in Holyoke has said she is standing with protesters.
"This was the only store that I did shop in and now I am not shopping in the store because I support all of the union members, they deserve to keep their benefits," Martinex noted.
She has said she believed in what union members are standing up for.
"Everyone here deserves the benefits that they have always had, that they work hard for and I don't believe that should be taken away," Martinex said.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest developments.
