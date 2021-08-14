SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Stop & Shop hosted a one-day job fair event at 17 locations across western Mass. Saturday.
The store is seeking to hire associates for various positions, departments and shifts. applicants could visit participating Stop & Shop locations to apply on-site and be interviewed for any of the available positions.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Stop & Shop assistant manager Dylan Carvalho to find out which positions in particular they are looking to fill.
"I'm looking for any part-time positions in the store part-timers can average about 15 to 28 hours a week, we offer competitive wages, there's many positions open across the store cashier, bagger deli meat grocery pretty much anything across the store," said Carvalho.
For those that could not make it to the fair Saturday, there is an option to apply online.
