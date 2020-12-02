MASSACHUSETTS (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stop & Shop is looking to fill more than 5,000 positions in five states, including Massachusetts.
Permanent job openings are currently available in the Bay State, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.
Positions are available in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front end, night crew and online pick-up departments.
Stop & Shop is also hiring home delivery drivers, shoppers and workers to staff distribution centers.
The 5,000 new positions are in addition to the 5,000 the company sought to fill at the start of the pandemic in March.
Those who are interested can apply here.
