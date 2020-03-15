(WGGB/WSHM) - Stop and Shop has announced some updates it's making in all of their stores during the coronavirus outbreak.
The store has adjusted its hours to 7:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. starting Monday.
They have also temporarily suspended their pickup services and they announced there will be delays with home grocery deliveries due to high demand.
The company says the precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and well being of both customers and employees.
Western Mass News will have a full report coming up tonight at 6 p.m. on ABC40.
(1) comment
Supermarkets are creating their own problem. The store's should ration certain items to prevent hoarding by customers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.