SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Grocery store chain Stop & Shop recalled two of its private brand mini muffins, according to a statement from the company Wednesday.

This recalls after receiving a notification from its supplier of the products being potentially contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products are:

  • Store Brand Muffin Mini Blueberry Streusel, 12pk / 12oz, UPC 2 0 0 1 6 0 5 5 0 with Product Lot Code GBF1C
  • Store Brand G&G Mini Corn Muffins, 12pk / 12 oz, UPC 2 0 0 1 6 0 5 3 0 with Product Lot Code GBM1C

The recall affects selected stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York (excluding New York City), and Rhode Island.

According to the statement, customers who purchased these items should not consume them, discard their unused portions and bring their receipt to a store or call Customer Service at 1 (800) 767-7772 for a full refund.

