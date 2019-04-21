SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the 11th day on strike comes to an end Stop & Shop and the UFCW have decided to come to a tentative agreement.
The agreement will affect more than 31,000 represents in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.
The tentative agreement is a three-year contract which includes an increased pay for all associates, ongoing defined benefit pensions for all eligible associates, and continued health coverage for eligible associates.
Stop & Shop spokesperson, Jennifer Brogan has announced that at the moment the top priority will be restocking shelves and returning to take care of their customers and the communities that were affected by this strike.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.