Stop & Shop, workers union agree on new contract.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union and Stop and Shop have reached an agreement on a new contract.
Both parties voted and ratified the new contract Wednesday evening, replacing the tentative contract that was agreed upon close to a week ago.
UFCW officials tell us that all five local unions voted in favor of a new contract, saying in a statement:
"New England families have sent a powerful message to corporations across the country - that when standing together, workers and customers can protect the good jobs our communities need. With growing income equality, we are united by the shared belief that one job should be enough to provide for a family and that hardowrking Americans do not have to struggle alone. The relationships that Stop & Shop workers built with customers and the service they provide every day united our communities."
Employees will continue to have access to affordable healthcare for them and their spouses, maintain their current pension, which will be fully funded, and be able to earn more than the state's minimum wage.
In addition, employees will also have their Sunday premium pay protected, and there will be no reduction in sick or personal time, as well as paid holidays for current and future Stop and Shop employees.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Stop and Shop says:
"At Stop and Shop, we are back to doing what we do best - taking great care of our customers - and we're pleased to have fair and responsible new contracts in place for all of our store associates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
This has been a challenging period for everyone. However, together with the UFCW union locals, we were able to reach agreements that got the balance right, with strong rewards for associates plus significant, durable structural changes, particularly on health care, that will enable Stop & Shop to protect jobs, serve our customers, and compete successfully as New England's only remaining fully-unionized large supermarket company."
Stop and Shop adds that they would like to thank their customers "for their patience, confidence, and continued support".
This agreement comes almost a month after approximately 31,000 Stop and Shop employees walked off the job in protest over proposed cuts to their healthcare, take home pay, and other benefits.
