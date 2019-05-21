NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of 'Stop the Ban' rallies have been held across the country today, protesting recent action in a handful of states to restrict access to abortions.
Dozens of people are expected to be at Pulanski Park in Northampton later tonight, protesting and standing up against laws against abortion.
This rally is like many others spanning across the country.
In Boston today, hundreds of people came together at the steps of the state house for a noon time rally, and a similar scene in Connecticut where pro-choice activists gathered at the state capitol in Hartford.
Western Mass News spoke with an Intake volunteer with the Abortion Rights Fund in western Mass about why they think these rallies are important.
“It is a human rights issue. It is the issue to decide what you do with your body, how you live your life, and this is one of the most fundamental decisions that someone has to make in their life, whether or not to be a parent,“ Intake volunteer Kate Glynn tells us.
Today's national rallies have been organized to speak out against recently passed legislation in states attempting to ban abortions.
In Alabama, the governor signed a bill that would punish doctors who perform abortions, and includes no exceptions for rape or incest.
In Georgia, the governor there signed a bill that bans abortion at the point a fetal heart beat is detected, which is about six weeks.
In Missouri, lawmakers passed a bill that would ban abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, and the governor there is expected to sign it.
At Pulaski Park in Northampton, the 'Stop the Ban' rally is planned to run from 7 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.