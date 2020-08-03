SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information on where and when free coronavirus testing will take place in Springfield.
The testing is part of the Gov. Charlie Baker's 'Stop the Spread' campaign.
Tapestry Health will be operating testing sites at three city schools:
- South End End Middle School, 36 Margaret Street - Friday, August 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Zanetti Middle School, 474 Armory Street - Tuesday, August 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kennedy Middle School, 1385 Berkshire Avenue - Friday, August 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing at the Tapestry-run sites is done by appointment, which can be made by calling (413) 364-2149.
Springfield city officials noted Monday that test results from those locations above are expected back within 24 to 48 hours.
In addition, testing is available at AFC Urgent Care at 415 Cooley Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Similarly, testing at AFC is by appointment only. You can make an appointment online or by calling (413) 782-4878.
Springfield officials added Monday that test results at AFC Urgent Care, which is being done through Quest Diagnostics, could be seven to ten days.
"Almost 1,000 people in our nation die every day from coronavirus and it could be prevented if we had a national testing strategy and we had national advice from the federal government that masks are a mandate," said Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield's Director of Health and Human Services.
For more information on the state's 'Stop the Spread' initiative, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.