(AP) -- Massachusetts is extending a free COVID-19 testing program even as it ramps up the delivery of vaccine shots to millions of residents, health officials said Tuesday.
The free testing program at more than 35 locations across the state was scheduled to end on March 31 — but will now continue through the end of June.
Testing is one of the important public health tools — in addition to contact tracing, face coverings, physical distancing, and staying home when sick — that can mitigate the spread of COVID-19, health officials said in a press release.
Since the state began offering free testing in July, more than 1.8 million tests have been conducted at “Stop the Spread” locations. The total number of COVID-19 virus tests conducted statewide at all testing providers since the pandemic began is more than 16.8 million.
All state residents may visit the locations even if they don’t live in the town or city where the testing is being conducted.
Information on testing locations can be found at the state's testing website.
