SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 'Stop the Violence' youth rally kicked off this morning at Chestnut Accelerated Middle School.
Those who participated today will march to City Hall, where an open forum and resource fair was held.
The dance team from Impact Prep performed at the open forum, as well as other community talents.
There was also a brief presentation on the state of violence in the community.
Community members spoke out at the resource fair and provided insight and ideas for a safer community.
The event served as a platform for the western Mass community and gave participants a feeling of hope and support.
"It's really all about the students, and," teacher Terrance Mack tells us. "The young people of Springfield, giving the platform to voice their concerns and pain and a hope for a better tomorrow."
