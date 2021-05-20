SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—It is a refrain heard from Springfield City officials time and time again, the need to stop repeat violent offenders from committing crimes, especially while out on bail.
Someplace the blame on judges, claiming they're too lenient with bail amounts. Western Mass News is digging deeper into the process and what people want to see change.
During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, city and police officials have called more than five times for stricter punishments when it comes to holding people with repeated violent offenses.
Those calls usually point the finger at local judges, with accusations that suspects are too easily released with low bail.
“Some judges see it differently than others,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.
The process begins when a person is arrested, and the district attorney receives a file about the crime and that suspect's past record.
Western Mass News sat down with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to see how his office takes things from there. Gulluni said protecting communities is the top priority.
“We, in fact, ask for the second most dangerousness hearings in the entire commonwealth of Massachusetts, I think that’s a reflection of our obligation to public safety,” Gulluni said.
According to Springfield Police, public safety is literally under fire. The department told Western Mass News they recovered a record 275 illegally possessed handguns last year.
This year, as of Apr. 21, they were up to 66.
They said there were 17 gun violence homicides in 2020, but that doesn’t count instances where people were seriously injured. Gulluni said his office makes particularly strict recommendations to the judge if a suspect has been caught with an illegal firearm before.
“Certainly if it’s a 2nd or 3rd offense we’re asking for detention whether it's a very high cash bail
whether it's a dangerousness hearing or whether it's the revocation of an existing open case,” Gulluni said.
Yet, in 2021, Western Mass News easily found at least four examples of people caught prior firearms arrests, being rearrested with more illegal guns.
But Western Mass News spoke with one defense attorney who claims judges aren't entirely to blame.
“The judges are oftentimes in a position where they can’t, you know, they can't speak. They make a decision based upon the information that’s provided to them,” Defense Attorney Thomas Kenefick said.
Thomas Kenefick serves on the board of the Hampden County Bar association. He says the accusations from city officials about repeat offenders don't take into consideration that each case needs to be evaluated on an individual basis
“You paint with a broad brush where fine strokes are needed. I think the, you know, the justice system I think, works and works well,” Kenefick said.
One area where finer strokes come into play is the financial status of the suspect.
“We are very very mindful as well of how poverty and how certain situations can influence crime and influence one’s ability to post bail,” Gulluni said.
We asked Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno what else needs to change and he mentioned the push to get his bill passed on bail reform that would allow prosecutors to appeal a suspect’s bail.
“If a person, the defendant doesn’t like their bail restrictions and/or bail they are able- if it’s a district court— able to kick it up to superior court. If they don’t like it there, they are able to kick it up to a single justice in the state supreme court. We the people have no such opportunity,” Sarno said.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood weighed in too.
“We’re all for giving somebody second chances but there’s some people that belong in long-term incarceration. Rehabilitation takes time,” Clappord said.
“I have really never talked with anybody from any community in this county who says, you know, ‘I'm ok with gunshots at night. I'm ok with my kids walking by gang members on the corner,’” Gulluni said.
Meanwhile, Kenefick said a prior record is a balancing act against one of the biggest rules in the justice system.
“This defendant is still, you know, presumed innocent until he is proved guilty,” Kenefick said.
