SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman, who mistakenly threw out a million-dollar lottery ticket, is now claiming her money - all thanks to the honesty of the store owners - and the store owners are proud they did the right thing.
Lea Rose Fiega bought a winning lottery ticket at Lucky Stop in Southwick, but the problem was she didn’t know she had won.
“She scratch the code. The code was a losing code, so she gave it back to my wife,” said Maunish Shah, owner of Lucky Stop.
Maunish Shah told Western Mass News that one of his regular customers purchased the $30 ticket on her lunch break on March 17. The luck of the Irish was with Lea Rose Fiega that St. Patrick’s Day. She just didn’t know it until ten days later when Shah’s son was entering losing tickets into the second chance lottery.
“That ticket particularly was not going through. The app was telling me that this ticket is not eligible for the second chance because if it’s a winner, you can’t do a second chance,” said Abhi Shah, co-owner of Lucky Stop.
So Abhi scratched off the number to see it was worth one million dollars. His first reaction was excitement.
“I was jumping around the store, I was dancing. I thought I was a millionaire, you know. The first thought that ran through my mind was ‘I want to buy a tesla,’” Abhi Shah explained.
Maunish Shah added, “There was a mixed feeling because that ticket was found by my son…He was telling me that God gave me this ticket”
However, after a family discussion, they decided to give the ticket to Fiega.
“That’s what my soul told me. That’s what my family and everybody told me to do…She literally cried. She hugged my dad for five minutes. She didn’t have words,” said Abhi Shah.
Abhi and his dad are proud of their decision.
“I feel like I have earned more than a million people’s hearts, so I’m happy…I can sleep peacefully at night thinking that I didn’t cheat anybody,” Abhi Shah explained.
Maunish Shah added, “People are appreciating us from all over the country, even I’m getting calls from my country…I think if I kept that ticket, I wouldn’t be get that happiness that I’m getting right now from the people. That’s what we want. People are going to remember me forever, my store. That’s the big thing for us.”
