SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, some convenience stores across the state will shut down, all to protest the potential ban on selling menthol cigarettes.

The owner of the Honeyland Farm store on Liberty Street in Springfield said he is closing more than a dozen of his stores tomorrow, including that location and two others in western Massachusetts to join the fight on Beacon Hill.

"It is going to affect us so much. It is going to cost us a lot," said Jesenia Paredes with Racing Mart in Springfield.

Store owners will converge at the State House tomorrow to protest a potential ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes. That also includes mint and wintergreen smokeless tobacco products.

If the ban passes, store owners said it will have a huge impact on their sales.

"Our clientele will drop dramatically. People come in, they grab their cigarettes, they will get their gas, they will be looking for other locations. We won't be so convenient for them anymore," Paredes noted

Western Mass News spoke with the manager at Racing Mart in Springfield. She told us that the owner of the mart will join other protesters in Boston.

"He has to stand for his business. That is his money maker. It is going to affect him in the long-run, especially if he has numerous locations, it is going to affect them all. Newport's are our primary sale here. From Newport's, it goes to Marlboro's, Newport's, Pall Mall's, those are our primary sales," Paredes explained

Meanwhile, we found other people in the area who support the ban.

"I think it is a great idea. I think that cigarettes of all kinds should be banned because there are no good side to them. All they do is make you sick and kill people," said Shawn Christin.

For Christin, he said smoking has had a big impact on his life.

"My mother had two-thirds of her lung removed from lung cancer from smoking cigarettes. She was actually a juvenile when she started smoking back in the 40s," Christin explained.

The rally tomorrow starts at noon. Approximately 1,000 people are expected.