AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you been noticing it's more difficult to get change back when you're shopping? You're not alone, the Federal Reserve System is now facing low coin inventories, causing a coin shortage across the nation.
"We went from a toilet paper shortage to a coin shortage. I just don’t get it," said Springfield resident Greg Wood.
Viewers have been reaching out to Western Mass News, discussing the recent struggles of getting their hands on coins.
"I live in an apartment complex that has coin laundry, and I have family members that use public transportation. I need quarters for that, and they wouldn't even let me have a dollar's worth," Wood explained.
Wood told Western Mass News - over the phone - that he went to at least five different stores in hopes of getting change back, all to realize it wasn't possible.
Kate Gourde, owner of Coopers in Agawam, told Western Mass News - over the phone - that she was experiencing a similar issue, and her bank told her they were experiencing a coin shortage.
"It is going to be a problem if we don’t have a way to make a change for people, so I might have to have my kids clean out their piggy banks," Gourde said.
President and CEO of Arrha Credit Union Michael Ostrowski told Western Mass News that the shortage began around four weeks ago, and is an effect from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Most people are just holding onto their money and not coming into any of the banks, so when we go to order it, they don’t have anything to recycle," Ostrowski explained.
He said there is also a supply chain issue because coin production is working at a reduced rate to protect employees from COVID-19.
"We’re seeing very little coins coming into our credit union," he said.
"We used to get five or $6,000 a week of coin coming in. I think we got $100 last week of coins coming in."
With coins sitting in people's pockets, who are worried about shopping in stores again, he said it's unclear how long the issue will go on for.
"Coins are a very touchable thing, so when people are getting it in they don’t wanna be putting it back into circulation or touching it more than selves. They probably just grab it and throw it on the side," Ostrowski noted.
