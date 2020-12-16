AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents and businesses are both preparing for the storm in their own ways.
“We’ve been extremely busy…both repairs, parts, and new sales,” said Marty Jagodowski from Taplin Yard, Pump, Power, and Equipment in Agawam.
Jagodowski suggested the best way to prepare for the winter season is to fire up that snow blower earlier.
If you wait until the days leading into the story, you might be out of luck.
“They go to try and start their snow blower to make sure it’s going to work and by then, it’s too late. The ethanol has attacked the carburetor and it just won’t start, it won’t run,” Jagodowski noted.
Snow blower safety is also a concern, especially for first time operators. Injuries frequently occur when trying to release jams, which is why all snow blowers now come equipped with safety devices for dislodging foreign objects.
“People think that because a snow blower is shut off that it’s safe. That is not true because there is still torque or twist left in that steel,” Jagodowski explained.
Significant snowfall isn't the only weather-related threat on the agenda this week. Our first single digit temperatures of the season in addition to gusty winds could lead to frozen pipes.
It’s something Jagodowski said he knows about firsthand.
“You need to keep the wind off the pipes. Although the cold is what causes the damage, it’s the wind that comes through the cracks,” Jagodowski said.
That is why exterior pipes freeze first. Especially in older homes, let the water trickle.
Closing up cracks or installing heat tape through eaves can also help.
Lastly, increase the temperature on your thermostat by a few degrees during extreme cold or high wind events.
Now, although the supply chain for snow blowers has been impacted due to COVID-19, Jagodowski said there’s no need to panic as he has plenty of supply in stock.
