HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several stores are reopen after a power outage hit part of Holyoke Mall.
Mall officials said in a Facebook post that the "unexpected outage", which occurred Tuesday night, left 18 stores without power and forced them to close for the day on Wednesday. The remainder of the mall remained open during that time.
Crews from Holyoke Gas and Electric worked throughout the day and overnight to get powered to that section of the mall.
Holyoke Mall spokesperson Lisa Wray noted that those impacted stores reopened at 10 a.m. Thursday.
"Holyoke Mall would like to thank Holyoke Gas & Electric for their diligent effort in their overnight work," Wray noted.
