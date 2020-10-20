GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts and across the country.
As the weather gets cooler, many scientists and doctors are warning a second wave may be in the works.
With that comes concerns about empty store shelves as people stock up on essentials.
A stop at the grocery store takes on new meaning in a pandemic as some shoppers want to be ready in case there is another stay-at-home advisory.
“Well, I am because I don’t know if I am going to be in or out. I have to be prepared,” said Rosemary Spear of Bernardston.
Others we found are not worried about stocking up on things like food or toilet paper.
“I just don’t think it’s a probability. I don’t think supply is going to be a problem,” said Karen Lobe of Amherst.
Lobe told Western Mass News she thinks grocery stores will be prepared and that they won’t run out of supply if a second COVID-19 wave hits.
“I think that they’ve had the time and experience now to stay stocked,” Lobe noted.
Jason Deane, co-owner of Fosters Supermarket, told Western Mass News business has been steady, but folks are not clearing the shelves.
“I don’t think we’re seeing it like we did in the spring. I mean, I think it's been a steady. Everybody is aware they want to be well-supplied at their home and what not, but it’s not a panic like it was in the spring,” Deane explained.
Now, Deane said because they’re an independent store, they really didn’t run out of things like toilet paper during the height of the pandemic, but things like Lysol are clearly still hard to find.
“The cleaning products, flour, sugar. It seemed like people really got into baking,” Deane noted.
With the holiday season right around the corner, it could be a struggle to find those favorite cookie and cake ingredients.
“It’s hard to get a lot of these items too, even now, which is surprising,” Deane said.
